The Pitt Creators Cut Dr. Robby And Dr. Collins Relationship Moments For A Good Reason

Even if you haven't seen "The Pitt," chances are you've heard about what has been praised as one of the most accurate medical dramas ever made. Created by "ER" producer R. Scott Gemmill alongside former star Noah Wyle and producer John Wells, "The Pitt" season 1 depicted a full 12-hour shift in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, with each episode representing an hour of that shift. The fact that the show doesn't use music at all and "The Pitt" cast are mostly younger, lesser-known actors also contributes to the realism. But the show wasn't envisioned simply as a way to depict emergency medicine in as realistic a way as possible.

During the press tour for the HBO Max series, Wyle has spoken widely about how there was a new story to tell when it came to medical professionals. Not only were emergency doctors already working under immense pressure, they had just endured the global pandemic, and the lingering trauma was something Wyle and his co-creators wanted to interrogate with their medical drama.

This is realized in Wyle's Dr. Michael Robinavitch (aka Dr. Robby) and his frequent flashbacks throughout the season, wherein he recalls losing his mentor Dr. Montgomery Adamson during the pandemic. Couple that with "The Pitt" providing an unflinching look at the pressures faced by emergency doctors in general, and you have a show that's not only fascinating to watch, but which also clearly has something to say about the state of the world — or at least the state of Emergency Rooms and their staff.

Of course, this is not a documentary, so the writers still needed to inject the series with the requisite drama that would keep people watching — and there's plenty of that. Interpersonal conflict punctuates the medical developments throughout "The Pitt" and it seems finding the balance between the two was of the utmost concern to the showrunners, as evidenced by the fact that large parts of Dr. Robby's relationship with Tracy Ifeachor's Dr. Heather Collins had to be cut before the show debuted.