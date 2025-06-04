How Sci-Fi Shows Like Stargate SG-1 Influenced The Writing On Bones

Prior to creating "Bones," Hart Hanson wrote on multiple Canadian series, having moved to the country as a child and growing up north of the border. Towards the end of the '90s he found himself contributing to two sci-fi series based in Canada in the form of "The Outer Limits" and "Stargate SG-1," the latter of which was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, causing some big location scouting problems for the VFX supervisor on "SG-1."

Hanson wrote on "The Outer Limits" in 1997, the same year he joined the "SG-1" writing staff, where he'd stay until 1999. During that time he wrote one episode for the first season, entitled "The Nox," excerpts of which appear in the episodes "Politics" and "Out of Mind." That would be the only episode credited entirely to Hanson, but it seems that brief experience had a lasting effect on the writer.

Speaking to UGO back in 2005, Hanson was asked about his science fiction television experience, with the writer naming "Outer Limits," "Stargate SG-1," and "Poltergeist" as three of the big sci-fi shows to which he contributed. Evidently, he found it all worthwhile and specifically discovered that his experience on those shows played directly into "Bones." "Those experiences were very good for me because they were very plot heavy," he said. There's no doubt "SG-1" had a lot of plot to wrangle. Each week the crew would visit a new alien world and embark on a new adventure, requiring the writers to introduce entire new species and worlds while referencing an ever-expanding lore, which clearly helped Hanson with "Bones" — a show that introduced entirely new murder mysteries with each episode (even while the show also had some "nightmare" overarching storylines to include). But it wasn't just navigating convoluted plot lines that Hanson transferred from "SG-1."