These Bones Storylines Were A 'Nightmare' For The Showrunners To Figure Out

Serialized storylines are, naturally, tricky for shows that are, by design, inherently episodic. When "House" devoted a large chunk of its third season to the relentless Detective Michael Tritter (David Morse) trying to get back at Hugh Laurie's misanthropic diagnostician for humiliating him, the series' writers were banking on viewers not losing interest before the pair's conflict had concluded. As one of those viewers, let me tell you: It's a good thing they didn't push their luck any further than they did, even if pitting House against a cop was about as effective a way as any to get us to overlook the former's many, many blatantly unethical indiscretions and root for him to outwit this wannabe Moriarty to his Sherlock.

"Bones," like "House," was primarily episodic, with its namesake, Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), and her other half, FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), typically wrapping up a murder case within a single hour. But also like "House," it would occasionally devote multiple episodes to a single plotline, usually one that saw the Jeffersonian crew chasing down the same serial killer. This wasn't always for the better and could lead to some patience-testing detours (à la Tritter seeking revenge against House), as well as some downright convoluted narratives like the Gormogon storyline (which even Boreanaz, not mincing words, once flat-out called "just bad television").

Speaking to TV Tango just a few days before season 9 premiered in September 2013, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson admitted those long arcs could be "a nightmare because at our essence we are an episodic show [...] where we solve crime each week." Having to juggle that inevitably made the serialized stories "more difficult," he added, although that also meant that he and his writing staff were "incredibly delighted" when viewers responded well to them.