The Twilight Zone Creator Rod Serling Created The Christmas Episode For One Reason

A Christmas episode of "The Twilight Zone"? As unlikely a combination as that sounds, it happened in the show's second season: "The Night of the Meek." Henry Corwin (Art Carney) is a mall Santa who loses his job after showing up drunk. Corwin's drinking isn't from apathy, though; quite the opposite. He cares too much and it breaks his heart to see so many living in poverty on Christmas.

Henry Corwin wants to see "the meek inherit the Earth," as the Bible once promised they would. Stumbling through the city (and still in costume), Corwin comes across a bottomless bag that can conjure any gift someone requests. So, he takes it on himself to be Santa for real. At the very end of the episode, once all the gift-giving is done, he stumbles onto a reindeer-pulled sleigh and an elf beckoning him to the North Pole. Apparently he's such a good Santa Claus that he's earned it as a full-time job. It's a surreal ending in line with the show's usual tone, but also much happier than the most famous twist endings of "The Twilight Zone."

The episode's debut was timed for Christmas 1960. ("The Night of the Meek" aired on December 23 that year.) Serling pushed for the episode, according to producer Buck Houghton, not just because he wanted a Christmas episode. In "The Twilight Zone Companion" by Marc Scott Zicree, Houghton is quoted as saying Serling would sometimes develop "enthusiasms" for certain actors and want to work with them.

"There was a Christmas show that we did just because he wanted to see Art Carney play Santa Claus," Houghton revealed. Carney was best known for playing Ed Norton (no relation) on sitcom "The Honeymooners." As Henry Corwin, he laid his heart bare and showed there was more to his talent than comedy. (Carney did later win Best Actor in 1975 for "Harry and Tonto.")

In a promo for "The Night of the Meek," Serling stated that Carney "plays [his part] with the heart, the warmth, and the vast talent that is uniquely Carney." No false advertising there.