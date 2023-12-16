A Sweet Twilight Zone Episode About Santa Still Somehow Managed To Cause Controversy

It's probably the fault of closed-minded, conservative propaganda that the idea of subversiveness within art received a bad reputation. Just as all art is political, all art is (or at least can be) a little subversive. Certainly the dictionary definition of the term, where a work of art intends to undermine the power and/or authority of an established idea, system or value, is heavily akin to the way plot structure tends to be broken down within plays and screenplays: a period of Stasis being interrupted by an Intrusion or Inciting Action, and so on.

Given how weird a number of people are when it comes to the behavior and attitudes toward the Christmas holiday, it's no real surprise that any art having to do with Christmas tends toward subversion. This can manifest in tangential ways (like the slapstick violence of the "Home Alone" series) or direct ways (Santa Claus himself kicking ass in "Violent Night"), but most subversion within Christmas movies and television is used in that dramatic structure fashion, where the values of Christmas are typically not left broken and discarded but rather are reinforced and made whole.

One of the most beloved (and subversive) Christmas movies, Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life," plays in retrospect like almost a proof-of-concept reel for Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone" series. Thus, when Serling eventually got around to making his own Christmas-themed episode during the show's second season, entitled "Night of the Meek," he, director Jack Smight, and star Art Carney ended up with a sweet, lovely Capra-esque holiday tale. However, the mere involvement of Christmas meant that someone had a complaint, an issue that demonstrates that this person was (like many of their ilk) not great at reading media.