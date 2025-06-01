15 Best Supernatural Horror Movies Of All Time, Ranked

What exactly is a supernatural horror film? The defining word there, supernatural, refers to things and events beyond our scientific understanding, but that's far broader a definition than it might sound. Vampires and werewolves, zombies and witches, cursed objects and nightmares bleeding into the real world — they're all beyond our grasp and therefore supernatural. Heck, all eight "Leprechaun" movies and all but the first two "Friday the 13th" films fit the bill, too.

Narrowing down the best supernatural horror films becomes a daunting task given that lens, so we're going to drill down a little deeper. For our purposes here, we're going to focus on a more generally accepted view of the supernatural, namely, things that are attributable to an ethereal source and mostly unseen. Think ghosts, demonic entities, vengeful spirits, and the like. Of course, even this slimmer definition leaves the door wide open with literally hundreds of worthy contenders, but we're going to highlight fifteen of the best that the subgenre has to offer.

Now keep reading for a look at the best supernatural horror films.