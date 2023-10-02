Lake Mungo Ending Explained: The Spirit Of Grief Haunts On

Regardless of the explanation for its supernatural elements, "Lake Mungo" is first and foremost about grief and mortality. When Alice sees herself dead, that literal experience is a fantastic metaphor for the persistence of depression and the sense of death's inevitability. Grief and death can be numbing, sure, but they can also shake a person awake in a negative way; once you come face to face with death for the first time, it can feel impossible to think about much else besides the fact that you, too, will die someday.

Once Alice gets the idea of dying into her head, her death becomes a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy that feels fated to her, following her around like an intrusive thought. Depression, it should be said, goes hand in hand with trauma, which Alice would certainly have plenty of after ending up in a sexual relationship with trusted adults in her life. "I feel like something bad is going to happen to me," she says at the beginning of the film, adding, "I feel like something bad has happened."

Her family's storyline also speaks to the film's ideas about loss and pain. They're initially unable to accept Alice's death, with her brother going to great lengths to pretend she's still around in order to try to bring the family closer. Their healing process only begins once they've learned more about her and confronted the unknown. It doesn't feel coincidental that the family's last name is "Palmer," which is shared by the enigmatic lost girl at the center of the surreal series "Twin Peaks." Alice is the family's own little girl lost, and they can only truly "find" her by accepting how much they didn't know about her when she was alive — and how unknowable the mysteries around her death will remain.