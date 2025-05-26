Hayley Atwell Stole Way Too Many Things From The Mission: Impossible Set

Tom Cruise and his daredevil sensibilities may be the face of "Mission: Impossible," but the series also owes a great debt to its women. As the films kept expanding their ensembles, they accumulated a murderer's row of female talent like Katy O'Brian, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Thandiwe Newton, Paula Patton, Maggie Q, Vanessa Redgrave, Keri Russell, and the Academy Award-nominated Angela Bassett. When "Rogue Nation" came around, Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust became an instant fan favorite who stuck around for three incredible adventures.

Advertisement

It felt like such a gift on behalf of "Dead Reckoning," one of the best "Mission: Impossible" movies, to not only feature Ferguson, but also add two more incredible women to join in on the fun. On the side of the villainous Entity, you had Pom Klementieff as Paris, a quietly menacing henchwoman with a penchant for deadly hand-to-hand combat. Over on Ethan Hunt's team, however, was Hayley Atwell as Grace, a pickpocket who ultimately becomes one of the IMF's greatest prospects.

Before we even meet her, we learn that Grace has racked up quite a number of criminal offenses involving extortion, embezzlement, blackmail, and grand larceny. Her sleight-of-hand is so good that even Ethan has a hard time keeping up. Atwell is such a fun presence and fits right in with the extended "Mission: Impossible" family. When you're playing a character like Grace, who can swipe items in the blink of an eye, naturally, you get used to the idea of being a professional thief. Atwell apparently took her character's trademarks a little too close to heart.

Advertisement