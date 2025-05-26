Hayley Atwell Stole Way Too Many Things From The Mission: Impossible Set
Tom Cruise and his daredevil sensibilities may be the face of "Mission: Impossible," but the series also owes a great debt to its women. As the films kept expanding their ensembles, they accumulated a murderer's row of female talent like Katy O'Brian, Vanessa Kirby, Michelle Monaghan, Thandiwe Newton, Paula Patton, Maggie Q, Vanessa Redgrave, Keri Russell, and the Academy Award-nominated Angela Bassett. When "Rogue Nation" came around, Rebecca Ferguson's Ilsa Faust became an instant fan favorite who stuck around for three incredible adventures.
It felt like such a gift on behalf of "Dead Reckoning," one of the best "Mission: Impossible" movies, to not only feature Ferguson, but also add two more incredible women to join in on the fun. On the side of the villainous Entity, you had Pom Klementieff as Paris, a quietly menacing henchwoman with a penchant for deadly hand-to-hand combat. Over on Ethan Hunt's team, however, was Hayley Atwell as Grace, a pickpocket who ultimately becomes one of the IMF's greatest prospects.
Before we even meet her, we learn that Grace has racked up quite a number of criminal offenses involving extortion, embezzlement, blackmail, and grand larceny. Her sleight-of-hand is so good that even Ethan has a hard time keeping up. Atwell is such a fun presence and fits right in with the extended "Mission: Impossible" family. When you're playing a character like Grace, who can swipe items in the blink of an eye, naturally, you get used to the idea of being a professional thief. Atwell apparently took her character's trademarks a little too close to heart.
Hayley Atwell took on Grace's pickpocketing habits
In a cast interview with Buzzfeed, Atwell revealed that she's exactly like Grace, having swiped a treasure trove of items from the set of "The Final Reckoning" under everyone's noses:
"I had stolen a salt and pepper shaker, an ashtray, a necklace, a watch, some documents [...] a fossil, some fake glass, Tom's gym socks, a cashmere hoodie, and the other night, in [the] restaurant, I nicked the hot sauce that had been made especially for Tom."
It's not at all uncommon for talent to nab things from the set when no one's looking. If you're working with a cool prop that won't need to be brought back for a sequel or sold at an auction later on, what's the harm in keeping a little memento of the experience? At the same time, you don't want to arouse any suspicion by taking too much. Atwell, meanwhile, was so proud of what she was able to swipe to the point that, when the "Final Reckoning" crew was asked if they had stolen anything, she was at the ready with an itemized list off the top of her head. Not even Simon Pegg's flabbergasted reaction could halt the roll she was on. And those were the only things she told us about.
To Atwell's credit, if I were working on a production with Cruise, a notoriously secretive celebrity, and I learned that there was a hot sauce made explicitly for him, I'd be curious enough to see what that's all about, too.
"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is now playing in theaters nationwide.