The Weird Prop Ariana Grande Kept From The Wicked Set
When you star in a big-budget science fiction or fantasy film, it's unspoken Hollywood law that you probably get to walk away with at least one cool prop or costume piece from the set. Jamie Lee Curtis took a prop photo from the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" set. Adam Driver has his lightsaber from the "Star Wars" sequels. And in the case of "Wicked," Ariana Grande walked home with several items from the film's production, including one particularly personal costume piece from co-star Cynthia Erivo.
Grande joked about how many things the cast took home in an interview with USA Today. "It's just a question of, 'What did we leave? What didn't we take?'" the actress and pop star said. Her own acquisitions included her character Glinda's wand, some books, and "Several snow globes from the Emerald City." As a self-professed "Wicked" superfan, it makes sense that Grande would want some souvenirs from her time there.
But the more interesting prop she went home with is the set of prosthetic ears worn by Erivo. The two actors have shown a real friendship and mutual respect over the course of the film's press tour, so it's fun to know that Grande has a keepsake of Elphaba as well.
Ariana Grande keeps Elphaba's ears in a curious location
What do you do with a pair of witch ears? Well, if you're Ariana Grande, you do what we all do with the little doodads and mementos in our home — find a little bit of shelf space where they fit. Speaking with BBC Radio 1, Grande shared that at the time, Erivo's ears weren't exactly in a place of honor. "Right now, they're just like, next to the printer, with like pens, and printer, and then Cynthia's ears," Grande said. "But sometimes, like if I'm having guests over, like if I put out a tray of like, whatever, I'll leave them to see if anybody gets a little confused. I'm just kidding, I've never done that, but I will."
When you're one of the stars of one of the biggest movies of the year, you get to do what you like with your stolen props. Grande earned a nomination at the 2025 Academy Awards for her performance in the Best Supporting Actress category, alongside Erivo in the Best Actress category. The film itself is up for Best Picture, and while its odds to win in that category seem long, it's a great achievement just to get a big, fantastical Broadway movie nominated for the top prize in the first place.
The better news for fans is that there's still more coming with the second half of Jon Chu's big-screen adaptation. "Wicked: For Good" comes out on November 21, 2025.