The Weird Prop Ariana Grande Kept From The Wicked Set

When you star in a big-budget science fiction or fantasy film, it's unspoken Hollywood law that you probably get to walk away with at least one cool prop or costume piece from the set. Jamie Lee Curtis took a prop photo from the "Everything Everywhere All at Once" set. Adam Driver has his lightsaber from the "Star Wars" sequels. And in the case of "Wicked," Ariana Grande walked home with several items from the film's production, including one particularly personal costume piece from co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Grande joked about how many things the cast took home in an interview with USA Today. "It's just a question of, 'What did we leave? What didn't we take?'" the actress and pop star said. Her own acquisitions included her character Glinda's wand, some books, and "Several snow globes from the Emerald City." As a self-professed "Wicked" superfan, it makes sense that Grande would want some souvenirs from her time there.

But the more interesting prop she went home with is the set of prosthetic ears worn by Erivo. The two actors have shown a real friendship and mutual respect over the course of the film's press tour, so it's fun to know that Grande has a keepsake of Elphaba as well.