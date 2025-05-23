Ryan Reynolds Pitched A Star Wars Movie To Disney (With A Twist)

It turns out that Ryan Reynolds, the man who made "Deadpool" into a multi-billion-dollar franchise for Marvel, once pitched a "Star Wars" movie to Disney. Reynolds helped make R-rated superheroes as popular as anything in all of pop culture with the first "Deadpool" film in 2016, which allowed for some reinvention within the genre. It seems he had a similar idea in mind when it came to a galaxy far, far away.

On the most recent episode of "The Box Office Podcast," host Scott Mendelson had an hour-long sit-down conversation with Reynolds that wasn't explicitly tied to the promotion of any project. So, during the freeform chat, they got to talking about R-rated genre fare, which is when Reynolds revealed that he actually pitched an R-rated "Star Wars" movie to Disney ... though, perhaps not along the lines of what one might expect. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I pitched to Disney I said, 'Why don't we do an R-rated 'Star Wars' property? It doesn't have to be overt, A+ characters, there's a wide range of characters you could use.' And I don't mean R-rated to be vulgar, R-rated as a Trojan Horse for emotion. I always wonder why studios don't want to just gamble on something like that."

While the character of Deadpool is inherently vulgar and violent, that's not what "Star Wars" is. R-rated doesn't mean just one thing. While the actor, writer, and producer didn't go into specifics for his pitch, he made it clear that he hadn't simply pitched "'Deadpool,' but make it 'Star Wars.'" The likelihood of Disney making any R-rated "Star Wars" movies remains very low, but if anyone could get the studio to at least consider it, Reynolds is probably the guy.