A Hilarious Sci-Fi Series On Netflix Will Change How You Look At Aliens

Being human can feel pretty alienating sometimes. Humans are weird creatures and the rules of our societies can feel baffling, but there's a great TV series that approaches that theme through the eyes of an actual extraterrestrial. The SyFy original series "Resident Alien," which stars Alan Tudyk as an alien with a truly unpronounceable name that goes by the assumed name and identity of "Harry Vanderspeigle," shows us just how bizarre humans are by depicting life for an alien who's now stuck among us and doing his best to fit in. "Resident Alien" isn't the first movie or series to poke fun at humanity through the eyes of a space alien, with movies like the hilarious Nick Frost and Simon Pegg-starring "Paul" and even the Jeff Goldblum rom-com "Earth Girls are Easy" playing with the concept, but it does take it to its furthest and most ridiculous conclusions.

"Resident Alien" is based on the comic book series of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, created by showrunner Chris Sheridan, who previously worked as a writer on shows like "Family Guy" and "Living Single." It features some great gross-out gags and a truly terrific turn by Tudyk, who has really made a name for himself as an actor who can do just about anything. Not only that, but for fans without access to SyFy, the show is available to stream on both Netflix and Peacock!