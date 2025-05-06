The Overlooked Simon Pegg & Nick Frost Sci-Fi Movie Crushing It On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It appears there is some pent-up demand on the part of audiences for another collaboration between Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, the duo known best for the Cornetto Trilogy (which they made alongside director Edgar Wright). That trilogy includes "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz," and "The World's End." But before they finished their cinematic trinity in 2013, Pegg and Frost got together with director Greg Mottola ("Superbad") for a largely overlooked sci-fi comedy in the form of "Paul" — a movie that has been finding new life on Netflix of late.

Indeed, FlixPatrol reports that 2011's "Paul" is currently occupying the number four spot on Netflix's most-watched movie charts, sitting just above "Twilight" and below only "The Equalizer 2," "Havoc," and "Exterritorial." Director Gareth Evans' "Havoc," it's worth noting, enjoyed a healthy run atop the streamer's charts, having only recently fallen to the number two spot. In any event, Mottola's nearly 15-year-old comedy is hanging tough with some flashy new Netflix originals. Evidently, people just love to see Pegg and Frost on screen together.

For those who may need a refresher, "Paul" centers on Graeme (Pegg) and Clive (Frost), two British sci-fi nerds who have made a pilgrimage to the U.S. to nerd out with one another on a road trip in an RV. Along the way, the pair unexpectedly come across Paul (Seth Rogen), a wisecracking alien who only just escaped from the top-secret military base where he's been held for decades. With federal agents on their tail, it's up to these two friends to help Paul get back to his home world.

