The Truth About Improv On The It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Set

One of Howerton's favorite episodes is the two-parter "Mac and Charlie Die," in which Mac and Charlie fake their deaths in order to hide from Mac's recently released felon father, and Howerton explained that when he, McElhenney, and Day write together, they riff and improvise as the various characters. On set, however, they don't aim to improvise much, though he admits that they play pretty fast and loose with exact phrasing:

"It's not really improvising. It's more ad-libbing. I'm going to say the line the way it wants to come out of my mouth in any given moment, and that's the case with all of us. We don't consider ourselves Tennessee Williams — it doesn't need to be word-for-word. Sometimes you improvise and you're like, eh, the scripted line's just better, it's just better. And then there are other times you get on set and you just go and you go and you go and sometimes you go a little further and sometimes you go too far, but the script is just a roadmap. There's always room for improvement."

This style of "ad-libbing" is why the dialogue on "Sunny" sounds so natural coming out of the actor's mouths, and it's likely how we've gotten some of the greatest and most ridiculous line deliveries in the show's long history. Sometimes little accidents can lead to huge moments, like Day's difficulty pronouncing a word becoming the infamous "Pepe Silvia," so it's great that they're not so precious with their scripts that they're not willing to get a little weird with it now and again.