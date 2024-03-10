It's Always Sunny's Charlie Day Confused His Co-Stars With An Improvised Line

The stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are very funny people, and since three of the central gang are also writers on the show, they have an extra-intimate understanding of their characters. That means that they're able to really riff and ad-lib with the best of them, tweaking their scripted lines to make them even better or coming up with new bits wholesale if the inspiration strikes. What's on the written page and what's been added or adjusted on-set used to be a bit more secret, but since the guys co-host "The Always Sunny Podcast," where they talk about the making of the series, fans now get to know exactly who's responsible for some of the series' funniest moments.

On an episode where co-producers and stars Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, and Rob McElhenney (along with writer and co-producer Megan Ganz) discussed some of their biggest, funniest bloopers, the gang revealed that one particular ad-lib didn't just end up in the final cut because it played so well for audiences, it also completely broke the actors in the moment. Ganz and the guys had a little chat about a totally improvised line in the "It's Always Sunny" episode "The Gang Recycles Their Trash" where Day totally confused and cracked up Howerton and McElhenney, and it's a doozy.