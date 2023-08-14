Larry David Gave Rob McElhenney Some Valuable Advice For It's Always Sunny

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a sitcom unlike any other, but it still has its fair share of influences. A huge inspiration for the series' creators was Larry David, the co-creator of the global hit "Seinfeld" and creator and star of the hilarious HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which may or may not be entering its final season. But it wasn't just David's work that inspired "Sunny" showrunner Rob McElhenney, it was David's words — and his laughter — that also served as motivation. In fact, the 76-year-old comedian is connected to "Sunny" in more ways than you might think.

Before Kaitlin Olson was Sweet Dee, she also had a recurring role in "Curb" as Becky, the sister of David's long-time on-screen girlfriend Cheryl. Olson first appeared in the show's very first season and later reprised her role in season 10. Olson described her experience on David's production as "amazing," in a 2013 Vanity Fair interview. "He's a genius," she continued. "And yelling in his face cracks him up. My kind of guy."

Unlike most sitcoms, "Curb" gives its actors lots of room for improvisation — a feature of the show that Olson loved, given her background in improv at the Groundlings Theater.

"It was the first time that I'd been given the freedom to say whatever I wanted," she recalled in a 2008 interview. "Normally, I don't know if people know this, but when you go and get a job on a scripted show, you are not allowed to change the words at all. [...] The actors have their jobs and the writers have their jobs and they're completely separate. So getting to be involved in the creative writing process of it was really awesome. I loved it."

Olson's role in "Curb" laid the groundwork for her part in "Sunny" — in more ways than one.