Jumba And Pleakley Get An Unusual Human Makeover In Lilo & Stitch (And It's Easy To Understand Why)

Stitch might be cute and fluffy, but spoilers are not. Read no further unless you've watched the "Lilo & Stitch" remake.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last decade and a half, allow me to clue you into the way Disney approaches its money-making trend of live-action remakes. The broad strokes of the story will remain largely the same as the original, oftentimes even in the form of beat-for-beat recreations. If there were any dated or poorly-aged elements the last time around, you can expect those rough edges to be safely sanded off. Yet, above all else, there's simply no avoiding the idea of beautifully-rendered, hand-drawn animation designs being turned into much less impressive visual effects creations ... which may or may not tip into the realm of the uncanny valley. Need we even remind you of those wonky-looking dwarfs in the live-action "Snow White" movie?

But maybe there is a way around that last part, at least. "Lilo & Stitch" pretty much fits the studio's usual model to a T, as /Film's BJ Colangelo wrote in her review, led by the experiment Stitch (voiced once again by Chris Sanders) and newcomer Maia Kealoha as the rambunctious Lilo. With that said, it's the supporting cast of characters that end up marking one of the most significant changes from the acclaimed original 2002 film. As fans know, Stitch isn't the only alien invading the unsuspecting people of Hawai'i. Miscreant scientist Jumba and his reluctant sidekick Pleakley are both recruited to apprehend Stitch and keep the native humans unaware of extraterrestrial activity as they do so. Those anticipating fairly faithful recreations of these characters' respective designs will get exactly that — though only up to a point.

Early in the remake, audiences are introduced to the concept of cloning tech that conveniently disguises our two resident aliens as, well, actors Zach Galifianakis and Billy Magnussen. Responses to such a big change will likely be mixed. As it so happens, however, there are several understandable reasons behind this different approach.