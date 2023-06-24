Disney Animated Movies Aren't Made With Live-Action Reboots In Mind

In the decades since Buzz Lightyear first taught us how to fall with style, computer animation has become the predominant form of animation in the film industry. For much of its history, however, mainstream computer animation has been primarily focused on recreating the nitty-gritty details of the real world, as opposed to exploring its potential for stylistic experimentation. That's why it's been so invigorating of late to see "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and other major Hollywood studio films push the envelope for what CGI is capable of in terms of visual expressionism, impressionism, and even abstract depictions of reality.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have Disney's live-action/CGI remakes of its popular animated films, which frustratingly continue to present photorealism as being the be-all and end-all of computer animation. In fairness, the photo-real animated characters in these films are sometimes better than they look in still form. In other cases, though, you end up with 2019's "The Lion King," a movie full of animated (yes, animated) animals that are stunningly realistic in terms of textures yet unsettlingly dead-eyed and somehow less expressive than their real-life counterparts, much less those in the 2D animated "Lion King." Now, thanks to the continued financial success of those films, we all get to watch Bambi's mom die again, this time in lifelike detail. Neat-o?

Thankfully, the rapidly-shortening turnaround period between Disney's animated films hitting theaters and them becoming fair game for a "retelling" has yet to noticeably impact the way the studio's animators approach their work. That won't be changing going forward, either, so long as Disney Animation chief Jennifer Lee has something to say about it.