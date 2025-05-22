Black Mirror Has An Addictive Companion Video Game You Likely Never Knew Existed

Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" has been darkly interrogating our relationship with media and technology since 2011, and since we're more into our screens than ever, it stands to reason that this show, which is essentially "The Twilight Zone" for our times, is more disturbingly relevant than ever.

A veteran gamer who got his start as a reviewer for the magazine PC Zone, Brooker takes the video game medium seriously. He's far from a scold as far as gaming is concerned, but he does have piercing insight into the ways in which people can become unhealthily obsessed with these virtual environments. We can grow irritated when a game throws a particularly difficult mission or seemingly unbeatable boss level in front of us, yet we get so attached to avatars or characters that it feels like a death in the family when/if they expire.

It's possible that no film or television writer is more qualified to satirize the video game industry than Brooker, and he certainly rose to the challenge with 2018's ambitious "Bandersnatch," an interactive "Black Mirror" feature directed by David Slade that required the viewer to make choices for its programmer protagonist, Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), as he attempts to adapt a choose-your-own-adventure book into a video game. Stefan's unhappy childhood plays a major role in his struggles, so the viewer can occasionally find themselves making decisions based on the emotion of any given moment rather than doing the prudent thing (although sometimes the prudent thing is also a bad idea). In the end, "Bandersnatch" was more of a first-person morality play than a game industry satire, but Brooker wasn't done with this world.

When the latest season of "Black Mirror" hit Netflix last April, viewers were excited to dive back into the "Bandersnatch" timeline with the episode "Plaything." If they were disappointed at first to discover that there was no interactive element to this tale, they were likely delighted when the trailer offered a QR code to the game-within-the-episode. Was it worth the effort Netflix's game developers put into making it?