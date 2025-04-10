Black Mirror Season 7's Plaything Gives Bandersnatch Only Half A Sequel

The only real connective tissue between "Plaything" and "Bandersnatch" is the presence of Will Poulter, whose bleach-blond tech innovator, we're told, has recently recovered from a breakdown. There's no sign of Fionn Whitehead's Stefan, the programmer whose life was tied into knots (and in some versions of the story, ended) by a multiple choice video game assignment he took on from Colin in 1984. A decade later, Colin is back in the game industry, still working with Asim Chaudhry's Mohan, and happy to pawn off another malignant bit of code onto an unsuspecting young man. In this case, it's Cameron (Lewis Gribben in flashback), who soon becomes fixated on a digital "experience" featuring a legion of cute 8-bit characters called Thronglets. Colin, meanwhile, isn't even central enough to the story to get a second scene — his absence is eventually explained away by a third party.

Several "Black Mirror" episodes have taken a somewhat cynical view of IP and franchised art, so it's ironic that this episode feels like it pays the most perfunctory of lip service to "Bandersnatch." It's as if someone at Netflix would only allow season 7 to exist if it revisited past standouts (see also: "U.S.S. Callister: Into Infinity"). A half-baked hour that lingers on ideas that Brooker has done better before, "Plaything" includes drawn-out scenes of apparent all-encompassing delusions, conversations about the rights of AIs, and a misunderstood genius turning to violence. Nothing here feels particularly innovative, nor even new for the series. Even the Easter eggs — posters for titles like "Striking Vipers II," "Space Fleet," and "Bandersnatch II" are on display in the Tuckersoft office — feel phoned in.

