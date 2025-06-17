Why Kenny Johnson's Dominique Luca Left S.W.A.T.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite coming back from the dead several times over the years, CBS has truly said goodbye to "S.W.A.T.," as the show's season 8 finale was indeed the series finale. Thus, it's time for the gang that viewers came to know and love across more than 160 episodes to move on. In the case of Shemar Moore's Hondo, that's going to be as the head of a spin-off series in development at the network. In the case of everyone else, it's onto other projects.

For some of the show's longtime cast members, those goodbyes came sooner than expected. Kenny Johnson's fan-favorite Dominique Luca, for example, departed the series after appearing in just a couple of episodes during season 7. Why, exactly? Well, let's not forget that "S.W.A.T." was canceled by CBS after season 6, only to be brought back after fans demanded it. So, when season 7 rolled around, the show's creative team believed it was truly the end.

For Luca, that end came after he had been shot multiple times in a previous episode. While he did indeed survive, there was nerve damage as a result of those injuries, which forced Luca to make a choice: take a desk job or retire. Luca chose the latter option, with his emotional retirement unfolding in the aptly-titled season 7 episode "Last Call." That explains how Luca left the show, but why did Johnson leave? That's the more important question for viewers.