Why CBS Canceled Queen Latifah's The Equalizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After five seasons, Robyn McCall is calling it quits. That's because CBS has decided to cancel Queen Latifah's "The Equalizer." While the show's status had been up in the air, the network has officially opted not to renew the show for a sixth season. Thus, the season 5 finale serves as the series finale.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, "The Equalizer" season 5 will be the show's last, after much back and forth on the part of CBS. However, the show's creative team did write the season finale in a way that ensures audiences won't be left with a frustrating cliffhanger like the one "Dark Angel" had back in the day. There will be a proper ending, even if it wasn't necessarily conceived as a definitive series finale.

What's more, it was also confirmed in the report that the show won't be shopped to other networks or streaming services in an attempt to save it. That has happened several times in the past, such as with "Lucifer" going from Fox to Netflix. A possible "Equalizer" spin-off series is also not moving forward at the network. So this is truly the end of the road for fans of the series.

Advertisement

The CBS series was a reimagining of the classic series with Queen Latifah starring as Robyn McCall. She's a woman with a mysterious background who uses her particular set of skills as a former CIA operative to help people who have nowhere else to turn. On the surface, McCall is just an average single mom raising her teenage daughter. But to a small group, she's an anonymous guardian angel to the oppressed.