The Final Destination Bloodlines Star You Didn't Know Was Related The Pitt's Isa Briones
There's a tremendous irony in one of the year's most popular streaming shows being a medical procedural that would feel right at home on cable television. I don't mean this as a slight; far from it, actually. There's a good reason why "The Pitt" was able to maintain its watercooler momentum over the past 15 weeks. In addition to the series being able to scratch that "ER" itch, the real-time hospital drama is an excellent example of economic storytelling that also evoked shades of "M*A*S*H*."
With such a sprawling ensemble to its name, it would be all too easy to lose track of these characters and their many cases, but "The Pitt" boasts an incredible cast in which everyone gets their moment to shine. One of the more surprising performances is that of Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos, a fourth year medical student at Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Hospital who often masks her insecurities with sarcastic remarks and a brash personality. The series initially props her up as an antagonistic figure, yet slowly reveals that she's a thoughtful intern that has good intentions, but can't help getting in her own way. Imagine if Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby told her she couldn't have her phone out.
Isa Briones has been a promising up-and-comer over the past few years. Trekkies will likely recognize her from "Picard" as Soji, Data's android daughter, while more horror-adjacent fans may clock her from the "Goosebumps" reboot a few years back. Would you believe that, in addition to her time in the spotlight, Briones has a younger brother having his own moment around the same time?
Bloodlines' Charlie is played by Isa's brother Teo Briones
In "Final Destination Bloodlines," the conceit of the franchise's long-awaited return is that Death is coming for the familial lineage of those that defied it decades ago. It's rather fitting that the character of Charlie is played by Teo Briones, who also happens to be Isa's younger brother. It's even funnier that he's present in a scene that takes place inside a hospital. I won't dare spoil what happens but it's amusing to think of this gruesome sequence taking place with the "Pitt" team having to clean up the mess. If you dig even deeper however, you'll notice a family tree that extends all the way back to the original "Final Destination."
In "The Pitt," Isa also shares the screen with Fiona Dourif, who plays Dr. Cassie McKay. Later in the season, Fiona's father Brad Dourif makes an appearance. You'll know Brad for his many, many roles, but most prominently as the voice of "Chucky" for over three decades. Prior to "Bloodlines," one of the biggest roles in Teo's career was playing Junior Wheeler in the acclaimed first season of the "Chucky" television show, which stars both Fiona and Brad. It was bugging me that I couldn't quite place him while watching the film, but it clicked into place afterwards. But here's where things get even crazier.
In "Chucky," Teo's Junior not only becomes a right hand killer alongside the titular slasher, played by Brad, but he's also the son of Logan Wheeler. Are you ready for the big reveal? The Wheeler patriarch is played by Devon Sawa, who just so happens to be Alex Browning from the original "Final Destination." Additionally, both characters are killed by Chucky in the process. It's always fun to see who's related to who, and how a character can tie back to an actor from another project.
"Final Destination Bloodlines" is now slaying in theaters nationwide.