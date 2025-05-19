The Final Destination Bloodlines Star You Didn't Know Was Related The Pitt's Isa Briones

There's a tremendous irony in one of the year's most popular streaming shows being a medical procedural that would feel right at home on cable television. I don't mean this as a slight; far from it, actually. There's a good reason why "The Pitt" was able to maintain its watercooler momentum over the past 15 weeks. In addition to the series being able to scratch that "ER" itch, the real-time hospital drama is an excellent example of economic storytelling that also evoked shades of "M*A*S*H*."

Advertisement

With such a sprawling ensemble to its name, it would be all too easy to lose track of these characters and their many cases, but "The Pitt" boasts an incredible cast in which everyone gets their moment to shine. One of the more surprising performances is that of Isa Briones as Dr. Trinity Santos, a fourth year medical student at Pittsburgh Medical Trauma Hospital who often masks her insecurities with sarcastic remarks and a brash personality. The series initially props her up as an antagonistic figure, yet slowly reveals that she's a thoughtful intern that has good intentions, but can't help getting in her own way. Imagine if Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby told her she couldn't have her phone out.

Isa Briones has been a promising up-and-comer over the past few years. Trekkies will likely recognize her from "Picard" as Soji, Data's android daughter, while more horror-adjacent fans may clock her from the "Goosebumps" reboot a few years back. Would you believe that, in addition to her time in the spotlight, Briones has a younger brother having his own moment around the same time?

Advertisement