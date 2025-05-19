Joe Pantoliano And Pedro Pascal Worked Together Years Before The Last Of Us

So what was it like for Joe Pantoliano, an actor sometimes jokingly referred to as "Joey Pants," to pop in and out of the world of "The Last of Us?" According to Pantoliano himself, it was really difficult to portray a dying man whose only wish is to see his wife one last time, and is cruelly denied that opportunity. "The truth is, it was the most challenging work I've had in a long time as an actor," Pantoliano told Entertainment Weekly. "I used to have a teacher that would say, under any circumstances that a human is put into, anything is possible. So the desperation of the immediacy — the limited time that my character has and the urgency in which I need to tell my wife how I feel — knowing that I'm going to the gallows, it was really interesting."

It's gut-wrenching to watch Eugene fall apart in front of Joel ... especially when you consider that he's not even asking for that much. "I need her last words — for me!" Eugene says to Joel while he begs for the little life he has left as Joel shepherds him towards an expansive mountain view — a secluded spot where Joel will shoot him only moments later. "I'm dying. I'm terrified. I don't need a view. I need Gail. To see her face. Please. Please let that be the last thing I see," he says. Because of how genuinely horrifying this scene is, co-showrunner Neil Druckmann, who created the original Naughty Dog game and helms the HBO adaptation with Craig Mazin, said that the show steered away from some of the dark humor Eugene displays in "The Last of Us Part II."

"On the days when we were shooting, that humor just felt wrong," the showrunner mused, focusing on Pantoliano's instinct to simply plead. "Joey made this really beautiful choice none of us expected. As he's getting closer and closer to his death, he starts regressing and becoming like a child. He's just crying for help, and he needs Gail to protect him. I just love where he took it. It was very surprising. And now, I can't imagine it being any other way."

"The Last of Us," including this heartbreaking sequence, is streaming on Max now, and the season 2 finale airs on May 25, 2025 at 9 P.M. EST on HBO and the soon-to-be rechristened HBO Max.