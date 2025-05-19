Who Plays Eugene In The Last Of Us Season 2

Spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6 follow.

Since the beginning of "The Last of Us" season 2, a name has been thrown around within the confines of Jacksonville that we've been keen to learn more about. This week, we finally got properly introduced to Eugene, the late husband of Gail (Catherine O'Hara), who we discovered was killed by Joel (Pedro Pascal) sometime between the show's two seasons. Much like how Frank was only referred to in the game but expanded on in season 1 thanks to the help of Murray Bartlett and his screen partner Nick Offerman as Bill, Eugene was a character that was only skimmed over in "The Last of Us Part II" video game. Explored through notes that Ellie (Bella Ramsey in the show) found on her travels, the live-action adaptation instead spent a healthy amount of time finding out about Eugene before Joel did the deed, making another heartbreaking story.

In the show, Eugene is played by Joe Pantoliano, and like Offerman and Bartlett, does an incredible job of bringing a small character in this massive world to the forefront. It shouldn't come as a surprise, though. With a career as eclectic as his, Pantoliano has brought all manner of characters to life appearing in over 150 television shows and movies. Standing out with just about any character he's been handed, his most notable roles were in now revered classics from the '80s and '90s.