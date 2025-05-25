Who Plays Maggie Greene On The Walking Dead?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Walking Dead" may not have kept up with its highest of highs, but it's still, by many measures, one of the most successful cable TV shows of the 2010s. Based on Robert Kirkman's Image Comics series of the same name, the zombie series focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who awakens from a coma into an apocalypse populated by the undead. While Rick was the central character for much of the show's run, he was far from the only character contending with the reanimated corpses of the deceased.

Maggie Greene was one of those characters. First introduced in "The Walking Dead" season 2, Maggie went on to become one of the most important figures in the franchise. Not only did she appear in more than 140 episodes of the main series, but she also headlined the spin-off "The Walking Dead: Dead City" alongside Negan. From her romance with Glenn to her continued role in this franchise's expansion, the TWD universe simply wouldn't be the same without Maggie.

So, who is the actress behind Maggie? That honor belongs to Lauren Cohan, who is known best by viewers as the tenacious survivor on "The Walking Dead." But Cohan's career extends well beyond AMC's beloved zombie series, both on the big screen and the small screen. Where else might viewers recognize her from? Glad you asked! Let's take a deeper look at her career.

