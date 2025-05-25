Who Plays Maggie Greene On The Walking Dead?
"The Walking Dead" may not have kept up with its highest of highs, but it's still, by many measures, one of the most successful cable TV shows of the 2010s. Based on Robert Kirkman's Image Comics series of the same name, the zombie series focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who awakens from a coma into an apocalypse populated by the undead. While Rick was the central character for much of the show's run, he was far from the only character contending with the reanimated corpses of the deceased.
Maggie Greene was one of those characters. First introduced in "The Walking Dead" season 2, Maggie went on to become one of the most important figures in the franchise. Not only did she appear in more than 140 episodes of the main series, but she also headlined the spin-off "The Walking Dead: Dead City" alongside Negan. From her romance with Glenn to her continued role in this franchise's expansion, the TWD universe simply wouldn't be the same without Maggie.
So, who is the actress behind Maggie? That honor belongs to Lauren Cohan, who is known best by viewers as the tenacious survivor on "The Walking Dead." But Cohan's career extends well beyond AMC's beloved zombie series, both on the big screen and the small screen. Where else might viewers recognize her from? Glad you asked! Let's take a deeper look at her career.
Lauren Cohan was a regular on several TV shows before The Walking Dead
Years before she got her breakout role as Maggie, Cohan was a regular on several very popular TV shows. In 2007, she began a six-episode arc as Bela Talbot in "Supernatural" season 3, still considered one of the better seasons of the show. It was also the longest-running show in the history of The CW, not to mention one of the longest-running, live-action, scripted shows in modern television history.
Cohan also had single-episode guest spots on shows like "Life," "CSI: NY," "Modern Family," and "Cold Case," among others. But she enjoyed a nice run for an arc on another very popular CW series in the form of "The Vampire Diaries" as Rose. Beginning in 2010, she appeared in six total episodes of the show between seasons 2 and 3. "Vampire Diaries" was a staple franchise at The CW until "Legacies" was canceled in 2022. Cohan had her part to play in it.
Viewers might also recognize Cohan from her work on NBC's "Chuck" as Vivian Volkoff, as well as the voice of Julianna on the animated series "Archer." More recently, she headlined the FBI series "Whiskey Cavalier" alongside Scott Foley in 2019, but the show lasted just one season on ABC. Some of her other voice work includes "Invincible" and "Twilight of the Gods."
Lauren Cohan's movie career includes The Boy and Batman v Superman
On the movie side of things, one of Cohan's earliest roles came in the largely forgotten 2006 sequel "Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj," which was a follow-up to Ryan Reynolds' "Van Wilder." Cohan's next major feature film credit came in another DTV sequel in the form of 2010's "Death Race 2," a sequel within the franchise started by the late, great Roger Corman in the '70s.
Horror fans may well recognize Cohan from her role in 2016's "The Boy," which has become something of a camp classic in certain circles. She did not appear in the sequel, "Brahms: The Boy II." Also in 2016, she had a brief but impactful role as Martha Wayne, aka Batman's mom, in Zack Snyder's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," reuniting her with her "Walking Dead" co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Thomas wayne.
Some of Cohan's other notable feature film credits include the Tupac Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me," the action flick "Mile 22," and the DC animated film "Catwoman: Hunted."
