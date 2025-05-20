Reacher Creator Lee Child Was Surprised By A Key Character's Casting In The Prime Video Series

Casting is important on any TV or film project, but it was particularly significant on "Reacher." The immensely popular Prime Video series has broken records since it debuted in 2022, but when it first started, it was somewhat of a question mark. The series is, of course, based on the popular Jack Reacher books by British novelist Lee Child, which follow the titular ex-military policeman on his travels around the U.S. as he finds himself embroiled in all manner of debacles. But previous attempts to bring the character to the screen had proven divisive among fans of the novels.

For the 2012 movie "Jack Reacher," Tom Cruise was cast in the lead, which even Child himself has since admitted was a mistake. Cruise reprised the role in 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back," but fans simply weren't having it. At issue was the star's diminutive stature, which wasn't even close to the tank of a man described in the books.

When it came time for Jack Reacher to enter the streaming age, then, Child ensured the star had a suitable physique, which is how we got giant man Alan Ritchson playing the lead in "Reacher." At 6 feet 3 inches and roughly 235 pounds, Ritchson certainly meets the requirements to play Jack Reacher, which is why it's surprising that Amazon initially didn't want to cast him. But it seems Child didn't get everything he wanted in terms of casting "Reacher" season 1, though the author admits that's probably for the best.

