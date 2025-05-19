Why Andor Season 2 Didn't Feature Andy Serkis As Kino Loy

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2.

"Andor" season 2 is in the rearview mirror, with one of the most acclaimed "Star Wars" things ever concluding its run. The series finale, "Jedha, Kyber Erso," provided the show with a complicated ending, leading us right up to the events of "Rogue One." What the finale did not do was insert a bunch of cameos or bring back a bunch of characters, which might have been the vibe in the series finales for other shows. One character who sat on the sidelines for the entirety of season 2 was Kino Loy.

Played by Andy Serkis, Kino Loy was a key part of the prison arc from "Andor" season 1, culminating in the episode "One Way Out," which saw Cassian and the other prisoners overthrowing the Imperials in a harrowing escape. It all concluded with the captives jumping into the water to safety, with Kino's last words memorably being, "I can't swim." It was a gut punch, but his fate was left somewhat uncertain.

In a post-finale interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator/showrunner Tony Gilroy addressed the decision not to bring Serkis back as Kino in season 2. For Gilroy, it was all about not minimizing the impact of Kino's final on-screen moments in one of the best episodes of "Star Wars" television ever produced. Here's what he had to say about it:

