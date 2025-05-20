Scream Star Hayden Panettiere Almost Auditioned For A Taylor Sheridan TV Series

Although Hayden Panettiere has hardly done badly as an actor, most "Scream," "Heroes," and "Nashville" fans can agree that we'd prefer to see her in more things. That's why it stings a little to find out that she almost auditioned for "Landman," the Texan oil industry drama that was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and debuted in 2024. As Panettiere explained in an interview with Us Weekly:

Advertisement

"There was one audition I was supposed to do for 'Landman.' [My former 'Heroes' costar] Ali Larter's role is what I was reading for, and as much as I wanna work with Taylor Sheridan — who's just genius and, the creation of his characters and their relationships and stuff, he really is a genius — I was like, 'There's no way I am getting this.'"

Panettiere added that she sees this as a mistake and feels she should've just auditioned anyway, just to see what would've happened. "I have to be careful to not pigeonhole myself as an actor," she remarked. "[I have to] not judge what I am capable of or judge what others think that I know what others are gonna be looking for. You have to go for it. I'm just trying not to get out of my own way. [...] I can be a fool sometimes for not just doing it."

Advertisement

The character Panettiere was meant to audition for was Angela Norris, the troubled ex-wife of main character Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton). Although initially seeming like a one-dimensional trophy wife, Angela gradually reveals herself to be a woman of many layers. It's understandable why Panettiere would hesitate to audition for the role, though; Angela (and the actor who plays her) are about 10 years' Panettiere's senior. It's plausible the show would've aged Angela down for Panettiere's sake, but letting the slightly older Ali Larter take the reins was probably best for what the series had in mind.