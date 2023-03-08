Scream 6 Originally Wasn't Going To Bring Back Hayden Panettiere

It has been 12 years since "Scream 4" arrived to save horror fans from the 11 year break they had to endure after "Scream 3" hit theaters. More importantly, that means it's been 12 years since we've seen Hayden Panettiere's much-beloved character Kirby Reed on screen. Fortunately for fans of the franchise, that all changes with "Scream VI," which will not only take the action to New York City, but it will indeed bring Kirby back for another round with Ghostface.

That wasn't originally the plan, however, as Panettiere revealed in an interview with "Good Morning America." The actor took a four-year break from acting following the conclusion of "Nashville" in 2018, but that break ends with her long-awaited return to the "Scream" franchise. Panettiere explained that she actually reached out to directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to make this happen:

"I didn't know what I wanted to do next. I did have to take those four years off, and thank god I did. I had to work on myself — my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health. And then when ['Scream'] popped up and came back around, I was like, 'I want to be a part of that again because I hoped that Kirby was still alive. I willed her back into existence and I called them."

Panettiere went on to explain that she spoke with the duo while they were making last year's "Scream," which successfully revived the series after a big break. "I actually called them [...] when they were doing 'Scream 5' and I was like, "Without me?! Wait. Hold on. I might still be alive, and I could come in handy,'" she said. Turns out, they took that to heart and felt Kirby could indeed come in handy for Ghostface's trip to the Big Apple.