Scream VI Will Have The Kind Of Kills You Can Only Get In New York, Baby!

"Scream" (2022) survivors Tara (Jenna Ortega), Sam (Melissa Barrera), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) probably thought they were making a very clever decision when they left Woodsboro behind for New York. In their defense, it's pretty reasonable assumption to make that a big city setting will make them a lot safer. The Big Apple is about as different from Woodsboro as can be — and anyway, what kind of maniac continues to hang out in the small town where a number of Ghostface-clad serial killers have gone on a murderous rampage? Well, besides Sidney Prescott.

Unfortunately, it takes a lot more than a change of setting to avoid stumbling into a sequel. When Sidney wasn't busy hanging around her basically haunted hometown, she was desperately chasing a change of pace. "Scream 2" caught up with her in an Ohio college, and Ghostface still came a-knocking. In "Scream 3," she abandoned small-town vibes for Hollywood, and a new Ghostface still found her. So, no. Running away to New York will not free the "Scream" survivors from being chased by Ghostface — in fact, all they've really done is enable filmmakers Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin in their plan to construct the twistiest "Scream" movie yet.

"We don't want Scream VI to be a retread of Scream 5," Gillett said in an interview for the March 2023 Issue of Total Film. "And there's really nothing more different to Woodsboro than New York City. Just setting it there immediately gave the entire project a different tone and a feel and an energy that translates throughout the movie."