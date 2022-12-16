Jenna Ortega Wanted Scream 6 To Give Her Character A Real Personality

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") would have been forgiven had she not returned to the "Scream" franchise. As one of the many new faces of the franchise created by horror master Wes Craven, Ortega's character Tara Carpenter was put through the wringer in 2022's sequel.

In "Scream" (that's "Scream 5," not to be mixed up with the exact same title of Craven's 1996 original), Ortega is the first person attacked by the masked killer known as Ghostface. The attack occurs two and a half decades after the original killers' spree in the fictional town of Woodsboro, but it's no less vicious. During the course of the movie, Tara is stabbed, her bones shattered, attacked again in the hospital, and by film's end, several of her friends are dead. But Tara perseveres, and Ortega reprises the role in the upcoming "Scream 6," which moves the party from California to New York — to the chorus of scores of online "Jason Takes Manhattan" comparisons.

Speaking on Deadline's 20 Questions podcast, Ortega looks back on her role in the sequel as a fairly limited one, spending much of her screen time in a wheelchair and getting few of the group dynamics enjoyed by co-stars like Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, all three of which will return for the new installment, along with legacy characters like Courteney Cox's beloved Gale Weathers. Thankfully, "Scream 6" gave Ortega the chance to expand on Tara, as she told Deadline: