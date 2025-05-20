5 Best Stuart Moments In The Big Bang Theory

When you think of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's massively popular sitcom "The Big Bang Theory" and the characters that inhabit its quirky, nerdy world, you probably think of the brilliant but stubborn Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), the bubbly yet socially smart Penny (Kaley Cuoco), lovelorn Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), or their friends and loved ones Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik). You might not immediately think of Stuart Bloom, the mild-mannered, down-on-his-luck comic book store proprietor played throughout the series by Kevin Sussman ... but you should, honestly!

Advertisement

Not only is Sussman a really good actor — before "The Big Bang Theory," he popped up on shows like "ER" and "Ugly Betty," and he actually almost played Howard Wolowitz before his commitment to the latter got in the way — but Stuart is pretty lovable, especially because he doesn't have some of the more irritating personality traits that affect the main characters (I still can't really figure out why anyone speaks to Sheldon, but that's another matter entirely). You may also have recently seen Sussman in the Apple TV+ series "Lessons for Chemistry," where he stars alongside Brie Larson, Lewis Pullman, and Aja Naomi King.

Stuart is, as it happens, also set to get his own spin-off set in the "Big Bang Theory" cinematic universe (or BBTCU, if you will) titled "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," so if you're not all that familiar with the character, it's time to get acquainted with him. In that vein, here are five of Stuart's most outstanding moments throughout "The Big Bang Theory."

Advertisement