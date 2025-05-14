The Best Star Trek Series That You Probably Haven't Seen Just Got Canceled

"Star Trek: Prodigy" is dead. Again.

The Nickelodeon-branded animated "Star Trek" series has had a rough go of it. Infamously, the series was aired on a weird schedule. Its first 20-episode season was aired in two parts, with the first part coming in October of 2021 and the second part not dropping until the following year. Then, while the second season was still in production, the series was hastily and inexplicably canceled by Paramount, upsetting its slowly growing continent of fans. Not only that, "Prodigy" was also bafflingly removed from Paramount+, making it immediately unavailable. This was a startling decision, as Paramount has long held the reins on "Star Trek," and Trekkies assumed the company would want to keep all the components of its most lucrative franchise close to them.

Its cancellation came during a great culling at Paramount+ which saw the end of most of its "Star Trek" shows. Streaming services had infamously over-spent during the Streaming Wars, and subsequently had to save money wherever possible. Paramount+ put the kibosh on all its "Star Trek" shows but one ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" persists), with "Prodigy" being its most visible victim.

The discarded "Prodigy" was picked up by Netflix in 2023, and Netflix released the entire second season on July 1, 2024. The second season was well-liked, although its "all at once" release didn't allow for any growing word-of-mouth.

There was some hope for "Prodigy," however. Because Netflix now had the streaming rights to the series, they were also given the opportunity to fund and produce a third season of the show. Although it seemed unlikely, a third season was at least possible.

Until today. As reported by What's On Netflix, the streaming service has passed on making a third season of the series. Not only that, but Netflix plans on removing the first two seasons from their service in the near future.