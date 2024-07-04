Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 Finally Brings Back A Beloved Character We Haven't Seen In Decades

The second and final season of "Star Trek: Prodigy" was released on Netflix on July 1, 2024, to almost no fanfare (as is the wont of Netflix). All 20 episodes of the season are now available, and Trekkies will be happy to know that the series connects to extant "Star Trek" lore in new and exciting ways.

For one, the series begins on board the U.S.S. Voyager-A, the improved, larger version of the central ship in "Star Trek: Voyager." Admiral Janeway is also still in command, serving on a ship populated mostly by students and cadets, all using the craft as a scientific research vessel. The idea of a high-powered school in space is an intriguing concept and could serve as the premise for a "Star Trek" spinoff in an of itself.

Also on board the Voyager-A is the Doctor (Robert Picardo), the emergency medical hologram initially activated in the first episode of "Voyager." As Trekkies can tell you, the Doctor served as the chief medical officer on the U.S.S. Voyager after its medical staff was killed in a high-speed, cross-galaxy travel cataclysm. Although the EMH was meant to serve only in emergencies, the Voyager crew left his program running. Constant use, however, cause the Doctor to develop a personality and a consciousness. By the end of the series, the Doctor was fighting for the rights of holograms, engaging in hobbies (he likes opera and photography), and even falling in love.

Later, the Doctor was given a futuristic mobile emitter that allowed him to stray away from the hologram emitters in sickbay and go wherever he wanted. Armed with such agency, the Doctor became a full-fledged Federation citizen.

After "Voyager" ended, however, Trekkies were left to wonder what happened to him. Thanks to "Prodigy," we now know.