Final Destination Bloodlines Does One Thing No Other Film In The Series Has Done Before

Death has a design, and it includes you watching "Final Destination Bloodlines" before reading this article, as there are heavy spoilers ahead.

"Final Destination" is one of the most underrated horror franchises out there. Sure, it isn't as influential as some of the heavier hitters, but with the low number of entries comes a higher batting average. Even the worst of the "Final Destination" movies still has some great kills and novel concepts for the franchise. Indeed, what makes this horror series stand out is how inventive it is, taking a rather simple concept and constantly exploring new aspects of it.

There is no iconic villain like Freddy or Michael Myers here, but that's because the kills themselves stay with you in a way few kills in other franchises do. There's no need for a memorable singular villain when you can traumatize an entire generation into not driving behind a log truck (arguably THE iconic villain of this franchise). "Final Destination" weaponizes anxiety and turns mundane situations into terrifying monsters, and even without a corporeal villain, this is a franchise where there is no way to escape, no survival. Plus, each new movie adds to the mythology in creative ways, even tying them all together without feeling contrived.

The latest entry, "Final Destination Bloodlines" is in many ways the best movie in the entire series, a movie all about the legacy of this franchise, a movie that echoes what's come before while clearly being its own unique story. You don't have to watch the previous movies to enjoy this Rube Goldberg horror fest, but to know what's come before only enhances the entire experience. Case in point, how "Bloodlines" breaks the mold and does something no other "Final Destination" movie has done before: it makes you dread the death of the characters.

