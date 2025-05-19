The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Changes The Video Game Story To Deliver An Emotional Gut Punch

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6.

"The Last of Us" is dark, complex, and generally an antithesis to the infamous 1990s video game movies that barely bothered to replicate the characters' looks, let alone the general plot of the games. Granted, it helps that the HBO post-apocalyptic drama is based on Naughty Dog's impossibly atmospheric and cinematic video games, but the show still often finds a way to be far more faithful than anyone should have any right to expect. In fact, some of its scenes are such accurate replications of their game equivalents that the viewer might find themselves instinctively reaching for the controller.

Advertisement

The truly impressive thing is that the changes HBO's "The Last of Us" makes to the source material are rarely detrimental. On the contrary, they often end up elevating the already stellar material to unprecedented heights. From the bold choice of waiting to introduce the games' famous Cordyceps spores until the fifth episode of season 2, to completely reinventing the love story of survivor couple Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in the season 1 standout episode "Long, Long Time," this is a show that can generally be counted on when it comes to creative decisions.

"The Last of Us" season 2, episode 6 once again brings us to a segment of the story that the show has radically altered from the games. While the episode doesn't quite reach the heights of the frankly untouchable "Long, Long Time," it does explore a similar territory by adding a heartwarming twist to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) relationship just before the former's death — thus delivering the most touching episode yet of the sophomore season.

Advertisement