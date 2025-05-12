The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 5 Finally Introduces A Key Threat From The Original Games

This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" season 2, episode 5.

The Cordyceps brain infection is fairly straightforward. Both in "The Last of Us" games and on the show, it got its origin from tainted crops but soon started spreading on its own, courtesy of infected individuals. After this initial infection, the poor person with the mutated Cordyceps now growing in their brain is slowly taken over, leading them to a hellish life cycle of various types of Infected zombies on "The Last of Us."

Up to now, however, the show has omitted a key component of the Cordyceps infection. In the games, all non-immune characters have to keep a gas mask ready whenever they're exploring confined areas in case they stumble upon a spot where the air is contaminated by Cordyceps spores. Breathing them in is a surefire way to become infected, which makes the spores a dangerous (and fairly common) environmental threat.

In all likelihood, HBOs "The Last of Us" has opted to skirt around the spore situation for the sake of economic storytelling economy, much like there are far fewer direct encounters with Infected than in the games. But season 2, episode 5 forces the show's hand. This is where the plot progresses to a point where the Cordyceps spores simply can't be avoided if the series wants to faithfully adapt the big beats of Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) revenge mission in Seattle. "The Last of Us" season 2 chooses accuracy, and as a result, Ellie's chilling encounter with Nora (Tati Gabrielle) introduces the spores in the show's ever-spreading Cordyceps lore.

