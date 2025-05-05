The Last Of Us Season 2 Episode 4's Opening Features An Unexpected Cameo

Spoilers follow.

"The Last of Us" has leaned heavy on big-name cameos and guest roles since the start of season 1. Nick Offerman won an Emmy for his single-episode turn in the critically acclaimed "Long, Long Time," and the rest of the season was full of stellar short-term performances from the likes of Nico Parker, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and Melanie Lynskey. All of those turned out to be meaty roles, but season 2 delivers a more traditional cameo in episode 4.

The episode opens on a flashback to 2018, 10 years prior to the main events of "The Last of Us" season 2. We see an armored vehicle carrying FEDRA soldiers through the Seattle quarantine zone. As the squad bumps through the city, one among them — the obligatory jokester of the group — tells a "funny" story about one of their superior officers brutalizing civilians. While the actor playing this part is somewhat obscured by his massive helmet, you may have recognized his face or voice as belonging to Josh Peck, former child star of Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh."

Though his compatriots laugh at the story, the soldier's commander, Isaac (Jeffrey Wright), isn't so amused. Soon, we learn why. When the truck stops at an obstruction in the road, Isaac gets out with the one new, fresh-faced soldier in the group, then promptly throws a grenade into the vehicle, killing everyone inside, including Peck's character. It turns out that this was all planned with a rebel leader named Hanrahan, with whom Isaac joins forces. This changing of sides foreshadows the state of Seattle seen in the show's 2028 timeline, and there's more to Peck's monologue than you might think.

