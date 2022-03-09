Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Adds The Wackness Star Josh Peck

In a welcome casting decision that I doubt anyone could have anticipated, Christopher Nolan's World War II drama "Oppenheimer" has added former child star and star of the short-lived "Turner and Hooch" reboot series, Josh Peck to the film. Peck has been brought on to play Kenneth Bainbridge, a scientist who historically worked on the Manhattan Project, the code name used for America, the United Kingdom, and Canada's research and development undertaking during the second world war to produce the first nuclear weapons. Peck is joining the already ridiculously stacked cast featuring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose research led to the creation of the atomic bomb. In addition to Murphy, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as the Manhattan Project director Leslie Groves Jr., and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

While Oppenheimer's groundbreaking work led to the scientific marvel known as the atomic bomb, it also meant he had a hand in creating one of the most destructive weapons ever made. Oppenheimer famously regretted his involvement, resigning from his position as the head of the Los Alamos Laboratory after the war, and was quoted as saying he "vehemently opposed the hydrogen bomb (H-bomb) and similar weapons on the grounds that thermonuclear weapons were more destructive than mankind could responsibly control." In typical Nolan fashion, it seems like we're about to get a film about the deep internal conflict of one of history's greatest minds, moonlighting as an explosive war epic.