A Former James Bond Star Casts Doubt On A Once-Planned Spin-Off Movie
/Film has previously reported on MGM's efforts to make a female-led James Bond spin-off, an ambition the studio had since as early as 1997. It seems that Michelle Yeoh's appearance in that year's Bond flick, "Tomorrow Never Dies," impressed the studio heads, and many of them felt that it was high time to invent a female counterpart to the notoriously male-centric series. For a while, MGM appeared to be courting Yeoh for additional movies — they also wanted her to play Pierce Brosnan's co-lead in 2002's "Die Another Day" — but she was uninterested. Their interest was inflamed anew, however, when Halle Berry took Yeoh's place for "Die Another Day," playing an all-new character named Jinx.
Jinx proved to be so popular that MGM immediately made concrete plans to give the character her own starring role. The Broccolis (the family who, until a few months ago, creatively oversaw the James Bond film property) approved of the idea, and Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were hired to write a "Jinx" screenplay. Steven Frears was tapped to direct the potential film, and it was to have a budget of $80 million. "Jinx" was to be prequel to "Die Another Day," and serve as an origin story for the character, incorporating the same kind of tech-centric, light spy caper action typically seen in 007 movies. Halle Berry has recalled working on the project, but also how it quickly evaporated. In an interview with DigitalSpy, she essentially said she felt that a major studio was too sexist and racist to pour that much money into a mainstream action blockbuster with a Black female lead.
It's been almost 23 years since "Jinx" was shelved, but because James Bond is still lingering stubbornly in the public's consciousness, some might assume that "Jinx" is still possible. Amazon recently purchased the property, and it's likely the company is looking into spin-offs anyway. Sadly, Halle Berry has lost interest. EW recently reported that Berry, speaking from Cannes, held no hope for "Jinx."
Halle Berry thinks the time for Jinx has passed
With Amazon gearing up to make another James Bond movie, the rumor mill has been churning wildly, speculating as to who might play the character. Daniel Craig's version of Bond died in 2021's "No Time to Die," so a different 007 actor is going to be chosen. The current fan favorites seem to be Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Dev Patel, but many other names are being bandied about, including Lashana Lynch, who played a character that briefly held the 007 title in "No Time to Die."
Berry was asked as Cannes if James Bond should be played by a woman, and she replied in the negative. "I don't know if 007 really should be a woman," she said. "In 2025, it's nice to say, 'Oh, she should be a woman.' But, I don't really know if I think that's the right thing to do." Berry didn't elucidate as to why she felt that way. She also stabbed every Jinx fan in the heart by adding:
"And, no, I doubt there will be a Jinx spin-off. There was a time [when] that could've happened ... probably should've happened, I would've loved for that to happen. But I think that time has passed."
Berry, now 58, is still capable with stunts and fighting, having starred in and directed the boxing drama "Bruised" in 2020, and appearing in the ultra-silly Roland Emmerich sci-fi film "Moonfall" in 2022. She also acted in the abandoned 2024 UFO film "The Mothership," which likely required a great deal of physicality (although audiences will never know). It's not that Berry couldn't play an action hero, but the "origin story" angle for "Jinx" would have to be re-thought. Also, in 2025, there may be fewer Jinx fans in the world than there were in 2002. Berry's instincts may be correct in this case.