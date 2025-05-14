A Former James Bond Star Casts Doubt On A Once-Planned Spin-Off Movie

/Film has previously reported on MGM's efforts to make a female-led James Bond spin-off, an ambition the studio had since as early as 1997. It seems that Michelle Yeoh's appearance in that year's Bond flick, "Tomorrow Never Dies," impressed the studio heads, and many of them felt that it was high time to invent a female counterpart to the notoriously male-centric series. For a while, MGM appeared to be courting Yeoh for additional movies — they also wanted her to play Pierce Brosnan's co-lead in 2002's "Die Another Day" — but she was uninterested. Their interest was inflamed anew, however, when Halle Berry took Yeoh's place for "Die Another Day," playing an all-new character named Jinx.

Jinx proved to be so popular that MGM immediately made concrete plans to give the character her own starring role. The Broccolis (the family who, until a few months ago, creatively oversaw the James Bond film property) approved of the idea, and Neal Purvis and Robert Wade were hired to write a "Jinx" screenplay. Steven Frears was tapped to direct the potential film, and it was to have a budget of $80 million. "Jinx" was to be prequel to "Die Another Day," and serve as an origin story for the character, incorporating the same kind of tech-centric, light spy caper action typically seen in 007 movies. Halle Berry has recalled working on the project, but also how it quickly evaporated. In an interview with DigitalSpy, she essentially said she felt that a major studio was too sexist and racist to pour that much money into a mainstream action blockbuster with a Black female lead.

It's been almost 23 years since "Jinx" was shelved, but because James Bond is still lingering stubbornly in the public's consciousness, some might assume that "Jinx" is still possible. Amazon recently purchased the property, and it's likely the company is looking into spin-offs anyway. Sadly, Halle Berry has lost interest. EW recently reported that Berry, speaking from Cannes, held no hope for "Jinx."