The Female-Led James Bond Spin-Off Movie That Never Happened

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in November of 1989, James Bond has struggled with his own relevance. "Licence to Kill" was released that same year, but it proved to be the last James Bond movie for six years. Eon Productions scrambled to came out with "GoldenEye" in 1995, starring Pierce Brosnan, the best James Bond. (Yeah, I said it.) "GoldenEye" featured a scene wherein M (Judi Dench) told 007 right to his face that he was a remnant of an earlier time, and the bad guys were merely ex-Soviets who tried to keep the Cold War going as best they could. Energy for the war, "GoldenEye" pointed out, had waned.

Brosnan starred in four films as James Bond, but he ran into another relevancy problem after the events of September 11, 2001. During the George W. Bush administration, wars began anew, and Bond's slick, lighthearted spy shenanigans no longer seemed relevant. Eon Productions attempt to adapt with the times was Lee Tamahori's 2002 film "Die Another Day," a massive miscalculation on every level. The first portion of that film saw Bond (Brosnan) being abducted and tortured for a prolonged period. It was bleaker and harder-edged than any Bond film previous. Then, once Bond had been rescued, the film turned into a cartoonish romp along the lines of "Batman & Robin," complete with an ice castle, a villain in a steroid-administering vest, and an invisible car. "Die Another Day" is one of the worst James Bond movies.

However, there was one part of "Die Another Day" that everyone seemed to love: the character of Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson, played by Halle Berry. Just as capable as Bond, and equally gorgeous, Jinx was an NSA agent who teamed up with 007 to solve the villain's mystery du jour. Both fans and MGM liked the character, and plans were even put into motion to give her a starring role in her own spinoff movie.

Sadly, it never came to be.