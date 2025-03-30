The Halle Berry Sci-Fi Movie That Netflix Won't Release

Occasionally in Hollywood, a studio will shoot the bulk of a movie and then decide not to release it. For example, thanks to the slash-and-burn ethic of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the all-but-completed "Batgirl" was canned along with titles like "Scoob! Holiday Haunt." The former had wrapped filming and was already in post-production when Zaslav axed it from WBD's release schedule, reportedly because he deemed the movie more valuable to the company as a tax write-off. That was also the case with "Holiday Haunt," a prequel film to the 2020 animated "Scooby-Doo" feature "Scoob!"

These are, of course, just a pair of examples. There are also many, many other unrealized or unreleased projects from cinema history. I personally wish I could've seen the feature-length version of "Swirlee," a film noir about a cop with an ice cream cone for a head. (It's very real.)

It seems that Netflix has its share of shelved titles as well. That includes "The Mothership," a sci-fi movie that was written and directed by Matt Charman (the co-writer of "Bridge of Spies"). The project began shooting in 2021 and was initially expected to debut on Netflix sometime the following year. Halle Berry starred in the film as a rural farmer whose husband is abducted by aliens, after which she and her children find an alien artifact buried on their property, giving them a clue as to her husband's potential whereabouts. Molly Parker, Omari Hardwick, and John Ortiz were among those rounding out its cast.

In early 2024, however, "The Mothership" was officially cancelled by Netflix before it could complete post-production. Not long after, the streamer addressed the matter in public, chalking the film's cancellation up to production problems and creative differences.