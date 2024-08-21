A Mark Wahlberg & Halle Berry Action Movie Shoots Straight To The Top Of Netflix Charts

Say what you will about big movies bypassing the theatrical experience, but this week's most-watched Netflix titles make one thing clear: star power still matters, even on streaming. Case in point: "The Union," a new Netflix Original movie starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg that's been climbing the viewership charts since its release last week, according to streaming chart data site FlixPatrol.

Action rom-com "The Union" is currently beating away the rest of the competition on Netflix's top 10 most-watched list, which as of publication time is mostly made up of family films like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," "Migration," and "Trolls Band Together." Kids who demand a dozen rewatches of their animated favorites clearly have nothing on grown-ups who have been itching to see Berry back in action for the first time in a few years, though.

Berry's only appeared in two other films since 2019's "John Wick: Chapter 3," and neither her directorial debut "Bruised" nor the record-breaking Roland Emmerich bomb "Moonfall" made much of a strong impression. While it's always tough to measure the cultural impact of movies dropped directly onto Netflix, it's clear that subscribers are showing up to watch Wahlberg and Berry kick some butt in "The Union." According to Netflix's own Top 10 website, the movie has already accrued over 33 million views.

"The Union" follows a pair of former high school sweethearts who briefly rekindle their romance, only for everyman Mike (Wahlberg) to realize that his former partner Roxanne (Berry) is now a spy working for an organization known only as The Union. Soon, he ends up recruited into a world of action-packed espionage, where he's trained to hold his own against bad guys in high-stakes international situations.