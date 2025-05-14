A Feisty New Romance Series Is Taking Over Netflix's Tops Charts

"The Royals" isn't trying to reinvent the romance genre, but if you like soap opera tropes and simmering sexual tension between two attractive people then you're sure to love this series, which happens to be trending on Netflix alongside 2025's most romantic horror movie, just in case you like your romance a little more on the terror-infused side.

If you're not really all that crazy about the Netflix brand of romance, then the terror will likely come from giving "The Royals" a watch. The show currently bears a 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't quite as bad as Italian romance "The Tearsmith," which dominated Netflix last year with a dismal 0% RT score that has now risen to 17%. But 43% isn't exactly a triumph. It actually puts it in the same range as "The Life List," which has a 46% RT score.

As that rating might suggest, critics were underwhelmed with "The Royals." Udita Jhunjhunwala of Scroll.in wrote, "The 'Royal falls for commoner' trope is not new. In the Netflix show 'The Royals,' creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy take this idea and hand it over to writers who squeeze every drop out of the cliche." Not what you'd hope for, then, really. Abhimanyu Mathur of the Hindustan Times was slightly more impressed, admitting that "The Royals" is "not perfect by any means" but remains a "fun ride." If anything, "The Royals" seems like a bit of a mixed bag, which paradoxically seems to be exactly the thing required to become a streaming hit. In other words, we're definitely going to see a season 2 of "The Royals" whether we like it or not.

