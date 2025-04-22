The Fantasy Romance Series That K-Drama Fans Will Love On Hulu

A classic Korean fairy tale involves a mermaid who falls in love with a fisherman, with this premise adapted and modernized in the 2016 K-drama "The Legend of the Blue Sea." Currently available to stream on Hulu, the series is divided into two narratives, one set in Korea's medieval Joseon era, and the other in the present-day. Reuniting the core couple at the center of these two time periods is reincarnation, with their star-crossed romance reborn through time and tragedy. This dual-narrative approach lets "The Legend of the Blue Sea" weave in a number of classic K-drama themes and tropes while presenting a thoroughly entertaining and unique story.

During the Joseon Dynasty, young nobleman Kim Dam-ryeong (Lee Min-ho) falls in love with mermaid Se-hwa (Jun Ji-hyun). Centuries later, Dam-ryeong has been reincarnated into a con artist named Heo Joon-jae, while a reincarnated Se-hwa takes on the name Shim Cheong after being smitten with the handsome human. As Shim Cheong acclimates to life on dry land, Joon-jae begins experiencing dreams of his past life with her. Finding a time capsule left by Dam-ryeong, Joon-jae learns about his tragic history with Shim Cheong and looks to break the cycle.

"The Legend of the Blue Sea" premiered just before Korean shows really exploded in the United States, making it an overlooked and underrated K-drama. Fortunately, its availability on Hulu makes that an easy oversight to fix, as there is so much to love about this particular series.

