We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Disney has been making entertainment magic for more than 100 years, but in recent years, Disney+ has become the go-to streaming service for fans who want to rewatch the movies and shows that they love the most. Some people head to the famed Disney princesses (which /Film has ranked), while others revisit live-action adventures like "TRON." It's easy to immediately go for the comfort food, but Disney+ offers more than the popular stuff that people make a beeline for.

Advertisement

Amid popular TV shows like "Boy Meets World" and "Lizzie McGuire" (which was cancelled twice), Disney+ has plenty of shows that didn't get the recognition they deserved when they premiered. This gave them an underdog status that could have been brought on by over-saturation of content or a storyline that was ahead of its time. These forgotten shows hold a special place within the Disney catalog, which is why Disney+ is now their home.

However, mixed in with the constant uploading of new content, it can be tough to know which under-appreciated shows are worth seeking out. So we're helping you find these hidden gems by giving you a guide to the 15 most underrated TV shows on Disney+.