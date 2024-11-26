All 13 Disney Princesses, Ranked

By 2016, it would have been more surprising for a Disney heroine to actually have a love interest than not; "Frozen" did end up pairing Anna off with the burly Kristoff, but only after he chided her for accepting a marriage proposal from a man she just met. Instead, for the titular character in "Moana," there's no need for romance, especially since from the outset of the exuberant film, it's clear that Moana will be the next leader of the island of Motonui. But to take her rightful place on the throne, she first has to pair up with the demigod Maui to get the heart of the ocean back in its rightful place. As voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, Moana is a charming, funny, and shrewd heroine who's one of only a few of the princesses on this list to not be partially defined by a love interest, specifically because she doesn't have one. And unlike in a film such as "Frozen" or "Brave," there's no sense in the original film of Moana needing to have a love interest or that to become the next overseer of Motonui, she must get married. Instead, Moana proves herself a capable, curious, and strong young woman who outshadows any male presence that dares get in her way. It also helps that, with the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda behind her, Moana's got excellent songs to define her character.