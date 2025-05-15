What Happened To The Cast Of The Lost Boys?

Corey Haim was one of the biggest teen stars of the late 1980s, and his leading role in "The Lost Boys" came at the peak of his fame. In it, he plays Sam, whose world is turned upside when, shortly after moving to a beach town with his family, his brother begins exhibiting the unmistakable hallmarks of a vampiric transformation. Together with his new friends, the Frog brothers, he has to destroy the head vampire to have any chance of saving his brother.

Haim and his costar Corey Feldman were a popular duo, and the two appeared in several films together, including the 1988 hit "License to Drive." Unfortunately, like many teen stars of the '80s, Haim struggled with drug addiction and went to rehab in 1989. He continued to act sporadically throughout the '90s and 2000s, although he never again reached the heights of his former stardom.

In 2007, he and Corey Feldman appeared in the reality series "The Two Coreys," which gave audiences insight into the lives of the two friends and costars. He also reprised his role as Sam in a direct-to-video follow-up of "The Lost Boys," "Lost Boys: The Tribe." In 2010, Corey Haim passed away at the age of 38 — although his cause of death was officially attributed to pulmonary edema, it was also generally considered to be linked to his addiction to prescription pain medication.

