Andor Season 2 Never Forgot About Its Most Important Star Wars Character (Even If You Did)

Major spoilers ahead for the "Andor" season 2 finale.

"Andor" is a miracle of television — an immaculately written, acted, designed, and shot series that is unlike anything we've ever seen before in the "Star Wars" universe, yet works precisely because it takes place in the nearly 50-year-old franchise. Showrunner Tony Gilroy and his team have done something special in pulling back the curtain on the fight against the Empire and showing the human cost of freedom, the individuals who made their minds a sunless space and burnt their lives to make a sunrise they knew they'd never see.

Throughout "Andor" season 2, we saw the birth of the Rebel Alliance as we know it from "Rogue One": a brittle union made out of groups with vastly different approaches and ideologies constantly clashing with one another. Every episode of "Andor" added nuance not only to "Rogue One," but to the entire "Star Wars" franchise at large, recontextualizing the original space opera trilogy with moral complexity that makes the fight against the Empire feel more real than ever.

Indeed, despite being very much a show set in a galaxy far, far away, a big part of what makes "Andor" so special is how human it is — and how intimate it is despite its epic scope. The show shines a light on the small, at times nearly invisible ways everyday people can impact you without ever knowing, and how even a hotel clerk saying a throwaway line can one day inspire a group of people to give up their lives to steal the Death Star plans. We all know about Luke, Han, and Leia, but "Andor" reminds us that there were dozens of people who came before them and had just as big a contribution to the cause, even if their names were forgotten by history.

The season 2 finale of "Andor" calls back to one of those forgotten heroes of the Rebellion to show their impact continued long after their death.