How Andor Season 2 Keeps One Dead Star Wars Character's Spirit Alive
This post contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2, episode 4.
Choosing a favorite monologue from the first season of "Andor" is like selecting a favorite episode from the original trilogy. It's a tough choice, given that several of the "Andor" season 1 monologues were some of the all-time greatest in the "Star Wars" universe. From Luthen's (Stellan Skarsgård) admission of sharing his dreams with ghosts to Nemik's (Alex Lawther) manifesto declaring the Empire an unnatural thing, speeches littered throughout Tony Gilroy's TV lead-up to "Rogue One" contained chest-thumping moments that made you feel you could take on the Empire yourself. However, it was Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) declaration to fight them from beyond the grave that became truly became legendary.
Her warning of a wound at the center of the galaxy now boasts 2.6 million views on the Star Wars YouTube account, and frankly, we're surprised that number isn't higher. We wouldn't blame you, then, that during this week's episode, you felt your hair stand on end as her words seemed to echo through a secret Ghorman meeting and a heated exchange involving two attendees. As Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) slithers his way through the clandestine event, Lezine (Thierry Godard) is seen yelling about the outside presence of the Empire and the impact it's having. "And then, at night, when we're trying to sleep, when we try to forget, our city is being destroyed," we hear him cry, almost mirroring words spoken by Maarva in season 1: "The Empire is a disease that thrives in darkness. It is never more alive than when we sleep." This repetition suggests that history is about to repeat itself at a pivotal moment in "Star Wars" lore.
Rebellion is continuing to wake up in Andor season 2
As it stands, the rebellion is in its infancy. We know that following the first trio of episodes that marked the show's return, it's already sneakily re-introduced Yavin 4, one of the most important "Star Wars" locations and the rebels' base of operations going forward. We're still a ways from that being fully constructed, but this is another sign that as the Empire's reach continues to stretch and infect the areas it wants to overrun, it's facing resistance pockets that might be detached from one another but are still forming all the same. Knowing how the events of "A New Hope" play out, it's only a matter of time before those groups unite and do exactly what Maarva had always been afraid to hope for.
What will be interesting to see is, given how Ghorman introduces the most terrifying part of "Star Wars" we've ever seen, how many (if any) of these agitated locals will make it out alive from the planet's seemingly imminent decimation. Will those who remain have enough fight in them to strike back at the Empire in a way the villains hadn't predicted? All future hidden bases, stolen construction plans, and the son of a Sith Lord indicate they will, but we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out as "Andor" season 2 continues on Disney+.