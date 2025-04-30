How Andor Season 2 Keeps One Dead Star Wars Character's Spirit Alive

This post contains spoilers for "Andor" season 2, episode 4.

Choosing a favorite monologue from the first season of "Andor" is like selecting a favorite episode from the original trilogy. It's a tough choice, given that several of the "Andor" season 1 monologues were some of the all-time greatest in the "Star Wars" universe. From Luthen's (Stellan Skarsgård) admission of sharing his dreams with ghosts to Nemik's (Alex Lawther) manifesto declaring the Empire an unnatural thing, speeches littered throughout Tony Gilroy's TV lead-up to "Rogue One" contained chest-thumping moments that made you feel you could take on the Empire yourself. However, it was Maarva Andor's (Fiona Shaw) declaration to fight them from beyond the grave that became truly became legendary.

Her warning of a wound at the center of the galaxy now boasts 2.6 million views on the Star Wars YouTube account, and frankly, we're surprised that number isn't higher. We wouldn't blame you, then, that during this week's episode, you felt your hair stand on end as her words seemed to echo through a secret Ghorman meeting and a heated exchange involving two attendees. As Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) slithers his way through the clandestine event, Lezine (Thierry Godard) is seen yelling about the outside presence of the Empire and the impact it's having. "And then, at night, when we're trying to sleep, when we try to forget, our city is being destroyed," we hear him cry, almost mirroring words spoken by Maarva in season 1: "The Empire is a disease that thrives in darkness. It is never more alive than when we sleep." This repetition suggests that history is about to repeat itself at a pivotal moment in "Star Wars" lore.

